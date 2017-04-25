Police team to take to the streets in crackdown on yob behaviour

A day has been set aside by a crime team with the aim of disrupting troublemakers.

Any of the young people who fail to take heed of the warning on Thursday will then be taken home and spoken to in front of their parent or carer.

The day in Fence House will be led by the neighbourhood policing team which covers Houghton, Hetton and Easington Lane and will see it spend the 2pm to 11pm shift dedicated to targeting youth disorder in the first campaign of its kind in the village.

Officers will stop and speak to young people, in particular those in large groups, to make sure behaviour doesn’t get out of control.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Simon Marshall said: “As the nights start to get lighter we know young people will be out and about more as they meet up with their friends in the evenings and we don’t want to put a stop to this.

“Our main concern is when what starts as a few friends meeting up turns into antisocial behaviour or a large group gathering which can quickly escalate into disorder.

“We know the effect this can have on the local community and while for a lot of people it is annoying for some people, particularly those who are more vulnerable, it can be incredibly intimidating.

“Information we receive from members of the public is absolutely crucial, it is only by knowing where the issues are that we can do something about them.”

To pass on information about youth disorder in Houghton and surrounding villages can ring 101 and ask to speak to the team or email houghton.npt@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.