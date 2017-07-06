Police speak to children pictured ‘playing chicken’ on Sunderland road

Police have spoken to three children who were pictured ‘playing chicken’ on a busy road in Washington.

The youngsters were spotted lying in the road and running close to moving cars in Oxclose Road, near The Terraces in Colombia.

The images shocked people across the country after being shared widely, and officers quickly identified the three children in the pictures.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “All three of the children have been identified and spoken to by police officers.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Vicky Quinn described the pictures as ‘shocking and truly unbelievable’, with the youngsters putting their own safety at risk, as well as the safety of motorists.

The pictures showed the children playing on a busy road and by the roadside, while in one of the images, they were seen lying in the middle of the road.

One of the children was also seen running out onto the road as a car drove past.

Readers of the Echo’s Facebook page told of their shock at the images.

Tracey Davis posted: “Drivers need to honk their horn every time this happens. Not only to shock the kids but also to try and bring immediate attention to what’s going on.”

Claire Proud said: “That is horrendous ... I can’t believe children as young as they are would do such a dangerous act. That would frighten any driver, facing children running out like that or even lying on the road.”

Claire Collier added: “This is only one of a many dangerous “games” kids play on roads around here! Gets me so frustrated as a driver!”

Kaylie Taylor wrote: “I live at Hylton Castle and we were driving around the estate when kids ran across the road in front of us and they just look at you as if you’re daft.”

Caroline Jones posted: “My daughter has just passed her test and the kids in my street chase the cars and ride their bikes really close to the car. Just the other day she was pulling up outside of our house and one child just stood behind the car so she couldn’t reverse.”

Operation Dragoon is Northumbria Police’s road safety initiative and as well as targeting dangerous drivers, it aims to educate all road users about road safety, as part of the operation activity packs have been developed for children to raise awareness of the importance of road safety.