Police say man’s Sunderland cemetery death is not suspicious

The body of a man has been found in a Sunderland cemetery.

The grim find was made in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery, between Chester Road and Hylton Road, this morning.

There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner. Police spokeswoman

A man was walking his dog in the area when he saw the body of a man.

He said: “I just took my dog for a walk like I do every morning when I saw a worker looking at something.

“It was a man in his 30s or 40s and he was hanging from a tree.

“The police weren’t around when I got there so I tried to keep people who were walking past away from the area.

“It’s not something you want to see.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed a body had been found but said the death was not being treated as suspicious: “Police received a report of concern for a man in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery this morning.

“Officers attended and found the body of a man in his 40s. There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”