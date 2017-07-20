Police renew their appeal for information on a Peterlee woman who is still missing from home

The search for a Peterlee woman who disappeared from the town is now entering its fourth day.

Police have renewed their appeal for information about Linda Keating, 65, who was last seen at her home in Lorimer's Close at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Police searching for missing woman, Linda Keating, want to speak to the driver of this car.

Sergeant Mike Todd, of Durham Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Linda. I would urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch. Or Linda, if you are reading this, please make contact.”

Search and rescue teams have been scouring the area, including nearby Castle Eden Dene and concerned residents have also been out looking for her.

Yesterday as part of the appeal for witnesses, officers released a photograph of a car which pulled into Lorimer's Close at around 8am on the morning Linda disappeared.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, said: "Are you the driver or passenger of this vehicle? We would like to speak with you in relation to our missing from home from the area."

Linda was wearing a three quarter length white coat, carrying a shoulder bag and a white plastic bag when she was last seen.

She is of slim build, wears glasses and has short wavy hair.

She is known to enjoy visiting Thirsk, York and the Lake District.

Please call Durham Police on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 229 of July 19.