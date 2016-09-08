Police renew appeal for missing Houghton man

Police are making a further appeal for help in finding a man missing from Sunderland.
Police searching for 33-year-old Houghton man, Kevin Lunn, are continuing to appeal for the public's help.
Kevin was last seen on Tuesday in Milburn Terrace in Houghton. He left to go to Newcastle and it is thought he was dropped off in a taxi in Kingston Park at around 3pm. It's thought he was in Kingston Park on Wednesday evening.
Officers now have a better description of Kevin, he is described as 5ft 8ins, of medium build, wearing black shorts, a blue hooded top, black t-shirt with yellow writing on and was carrying a large black and orange rucksack.
Police are increasingly concerned for his welfare and enquiries are on-going to locate him.
Kevin or anyone who has seen him or knows where he is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 696 070916.