Police release photo of man after passenger indecently exposes himself on Sunderland train

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with an incident where a man indecently exposed himself on a train in Sunderland.

The incident happened around 4.20pm on Monday, September 11, where on a Metro service between Sunderland and Pelaw.

A man boarded the service at Sunderland and sat opposite a 21-year-old woman.

He touched himself inappropriately and then exposed himself to the victim.

The victim went to tell the driver what had happened and the offender left the service at Pelaw Metro station.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 303 of 11/09/2017.