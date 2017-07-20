Police release image of car in search for missing Peterlee woman

Police searching for a missing Peterlee woman have released an image of a car whose driver they would like to speak to.

Officers have been searching for Linda Keating, 65, since she went missing from her home in Lorimer's Close at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Linda Keating who is missing from Peterlee.

Now, as part of their appeal for witnesses, officers have release a photograph of a car which pulled into Lorimer's Close at around 8am on the morning Linda disappeared.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, said: "Are you the driver or passenger of this vehicle? We would like to speak with you in relation to our missing from home from the area."

Yesterday officers said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of the missing woman and worried residents have been joining in the search for her.

Linda was wearing a three quarter length white coat, carrying a shoulder bag and a white plastic bag when she was last seen.

She is of slim build, wears glasses and has short wavy hair.

Sergeant Mike Todd, of Durham Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Linda.

"I would urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch.”

Please call Durham Police on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 229 of July 19.