Police pull plug on 200 New Year ravers partying in lift shaft

An illegal New Year's party held in part of the Tyne Bridge was brought to an end after it was raided by police.

Northumbria Police says that at around 1.50am today, concern was raised an illegal rave was being held in the old lift shaft of the the bridge in Lombard Street on the Quayside in Newcastle.

A spokesman said: "Police attended and forced entry to discover around 200 people inside.

"Music and sound equipment had illegally been connected to the electricity supply.

"The building was quickly evacuated and was secured by police to allow the electricity to be made safe.

"Inquiries are on-going to identify the organisers.

"It's believed three men in a white van were seen taking equipment into the tower during the evening on Friday and Saturday.

"Officers are keen to trace these man and would ask they, or anyone who knows who they may be, come forward."

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 245 010117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.