Police officers' Premier challenge for Bradley Lowery

A group of police officers are taking on a Premier League challenge to raise money for battling Bradley Lowery.

The Sunderland AFC-mad youngster fan has been fighting neuroblastoma and his story has touched the hearts of football fans across the country.

Now neighbourhood officers in Blyth will be taking on a football-themed run.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Jill Hall said: "We know Bradley is a big Sunderland football supporter so we decided to do a football themed treadmill run.

"We're aiming to run the equivalent distance of travelling around all of the football stadiums in the Premier League - some 872 miles.

"We'll be starting at Blyth Police Station, going to the Stadium of Light on Wearside and finishing at Swansea.

"Our policing team are looking forward to the challenge and together we'll all be putting our best foot forward, in our own time, and we're inviting people to show their support and sponsor us to get us all the way."

She added: "We'll be giving updates on our Twitter feed so you can see our progress and where we've got to, as we make our way across the country from our treadmill."

To sponsor officers stepping up to the challenge, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamblyth4bradley

Follow the team on Twitter @NPNBlythNPT #AroundTheGrounds4Bradley