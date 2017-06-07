Police officer dragged along road after driver allegedly tried to make off during roadside breath test

A police officer was dragged along the road after a driver allegedly tried to make off when he was given a roadside breath test.

It happened when Durham Police's Road Policing Unit 'B' was holding its first drink/drug drive check of the current campaign on the A690 at Meadowfield, on the outskirts of Durham.

Over 70 drivers were stopped and asked if they were willing to take a voluntary roadside breath test, all of them did so.

There was one failure - a man from New Brancepeth who was driving a black Vauxhall Mokka.

A female officer, based at Spennymoor, had just completed the test and informed the driver of the fail result when he began to drive away as she reached in to get his keys.

She was carried along for several metres resting on the door frame before the vehicle stopped, although thankfully she wasn't injured.

A man has now been charged with driving with excess alcohol and also dangerous driving and he will appear in court in due course.