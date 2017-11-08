Police need help to trace Sunderland woman missing from home

Have your say

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing Sunderland woman.

Stephanie Collier also known as Stephanie Emmerson, 40, was last seen at 2pm on Tuesday, November 7, at her home address.#

She is described a white woman, 5 ft 4" tall, medium build, with shoulder length brown hair worn tied up. Stephanie was last seen wearing a short brown jacket, blue jeans, brown trainers and carrying a brown shoulder length bag.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are carrying out inquiries to locate Stephanie. She may be using public transport travelling in the North East area.

Officers are appealing for Stephanie to make contact with them, or anyone who sees her to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 590 of 07/11/17.