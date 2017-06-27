Police name Sunderland murder victim

A woman who was murdered in Sunderland has now been named by police.

The woman has been named by Northumbria Police as Julie Parkin, aged 39, from Kirkwall Close in Castletown.



Julie was found with fatal knife injuries at a house in Kirkwall Close at 12.10am today.



A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.



Detective Inspector Ed Small said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incredibly tragic death of Julie which we know many people will be shocked and saddened by.



"Our enquiries are continuing and a man remains in police custody.

The scene at Kirkwall Close in Castletown.

"We will continue to have extra officers in the area to speak to local residents and offer reassurance."



Anyone with information that may help the police investigation should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 13 270617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.