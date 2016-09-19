Police manhunt after man suffers serious neck injury and woman's face slashed

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after two assaults, one of which saw a man suffer a serious neck injury.

Officers were called to Swan Lodge on High Street East in Sunderland at 7.45pm on September 18, following reports of a disturbance in the street.

On arrival they found a 31-year-old man had a serious neck injury after being struck with a bottle and a 28-year-old woman who had suffered a cut to her face.

The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where he is still receiving treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The woman was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for a cut to her face and has been released following treatment.

Officers are making enquiries to locate those responsible for the two assaults.

It is believed several people were in the area at the time and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police believe those involved are all known to each other and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1043 of 18/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.