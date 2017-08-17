Police launch new crackdown on off-road bikers

Police have launched a crackdown on off-road bikers who are causing a nuisance in their community.

Durham Constabulary are warning those who ride bikes and quads illegally that they face arrest and having their vehicles seized if they flout laws.

The crackdown, coined Operation Endurance, involves officers from the police’s motorcycle section and neighbourhood teams working with the community to rid the streets of illegal bikers, including in Peterlee.

Inspector Jon Curtis, who is heading the operation, said: “Peoples’ safety is our top priority and we know these bikes are causing a great nuisance in our communities.

“We want to highlight the risks of people using vehicles that are potentially dangerous to themselves and others, in circumstances that are unsafe and illegal, such as those who are either underage, have no licence, no insurance, are untaxed, are causing damage or are creating anti-social behaviour.”

Durham Constabulary will target offenders with warnings, seizure notices and behaviour contracts, as well as utilising specialist equipment such as the police drone.

Insp Curtis said: “We will work with the community and in partnership with local agencies to identify offenders, gather intelligence, take action to seize vehicles, reduce offending and divert young people away from this type of dangerous and irresponsible activity. Where necessary, we will hold parents and guardians to account.

“There are lawful off-roaders who enjoy riding on proper off-road tracks in the area, but there are others who flout the law.”

Durham Constabulary also plan to work with social landlords across County Durham and Darlington to help mitigate the problem.

Insp Curtis said: “People committing anti-social behaviour may face action for a breach of their tenancy agreements.

“We are seeking the support of the community to tell us who the offenders are and where they are keeping their bikes and quads.”

Contact opendurance@durham.pnn.police.uk or your local neighbourhood policing team for more information.