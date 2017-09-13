Police launch investigation after cat kicked to death in Sunderland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cat was kicked to death in a savage attack.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 10, at 12.35am, in Caldew Court in Easington Lane.

A man was seen kicking and stamping on a cat which resulted in the cat sadly dying.

The man is described as tall with a crew cut hairstyle and wearing a parka jacket – possibly green.

A second man was with him who had a lurcher dog.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 50 100917 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.