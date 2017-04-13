Police investigation into man’s New York death continues

A police investigation into the death of a Wearside man who died while on holiday in the US is continuing.

Shaun Dobinson, 21, died on June 3 after taking ill in New York.

Washington-born Mr Dobinson had worked as a trainee maintenance technician at Grundfos in Castletown for four years before moving to another job shortly before he died.

An inquest into his death was opened at Sunderland Coroner’s Court at the Civic Centre in November and adjourned to this week.

But a pre-inquest review heard enquiries were still on-going.

Coroner Derek Winter said the initial findings were under investigation by police ‘both in terms of healthcare and treatment in this country and abroad.’

He adjourned the hearing again to July 25.