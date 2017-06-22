Police investigate after reports man was seen with knife near Sunderland mosque

Police are investigating after reports emerged that a man with a knife was seen near Sunderland's biggest mosque.

Police were called to Chester Road at 12.51am on Wednesday after claims a man had a knife in the area, close to the city's Majid Mosque.

Officers attended the area but the man was no longer there.

Police are in the area are now carrying out enquiries to identify the man.

It was approximately 500 metres from the Sunderland Maijid Mosque and officers have spoken with community leaders to offer reassurance.

At the time officers were called people were in the process of leaving the mosque at the end of prayers.

At this time there is no evidence to suggest the man's actions were directed to anyone at the mosque.

Chief Superintendent Ged Noble said: "We recognise that the local community will have been very concerned by reports of such a sighting in this area and we are continuing to investigate this matter and liaise closely with the community.

"We will continue to have additional officers in the area to provide reassurance to local people."