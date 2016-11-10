Police inquiries ongoing into ‘bomb’ drama after suspicious device explodes under car

An investigation is continuing after a car, parked in a Wearside street, was targeted with an explosive.

On Tuesday bomb disposal experts were called to Compton Court, Oxclose, Washington, after an improvised device exploded and damaged a car in what police believe was a “targeted incident”.

Police were called out at 11.20pm after residents heard a loud bang where they found that a suspected improvised explosive device had been placed under the rear side of a car in the street, which was damaged as a result of the bang.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting 1049 071116 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.