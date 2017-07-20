Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Linda

Police searching for a 65-year-old woman missing since yesterday morning say they are increasingly concerned about her disappearance.

Linda Keating was last seen at her home in the Lorimer’s Close area of Peterlee yesterday at about 8am.

She was wearing a three quarter length white coat, carrying a shoulder bag and a white plastic bag.

She is of slim build, wears glasses and has short wavy hair.

Sergeant Mike Todd, of Durham Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Linda.

"I would urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch.”

Please call Durham Police on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 229 of July 19.