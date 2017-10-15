Police hunt youths who rode horses down city centre street

Police are hunting four youngsters who were seen riding horses down a busy city centre street.

Police are carrying out inquiries following a report that four youths were riding horses up and down Northumberland Street in Newcastle on Friday, October 13.

Officers believe the youngsters were not wearing safety gear and are now trying to identify the youths responsible so that suitable words of advice can be given about wearing safety equipment when riding horses in public places.

Police are also looking into whether any offences have been committed around the horses being ridden on Northumberland Street.

PC Alan Lumsden said: “We’re concerned as the youths were not wearing safety equipment so therefore putting their own safety at risk.”

Anyone with information that can help police inquiries should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 835 131017.