Police hunt man after suspected armed robbery at Sunderland betting shop

A suspected armed robbery took place in a Sunderland betting shop.

At 9pm yesterday a man entered the Betfred bookmakers in Westbourne Terrace in Shiney Row and threatened staff demanding money.

He told workers he was in possession of a weapon and stole an amount of cash before leaving the shop.

No weapon was seen by any of the people in the shop.

He then fled the scene on a bike and in the direction of the housing estate behind the shop.

Officers are currently in the area making inquiries and speaking to local people.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the bookmakers at the time of the incident, or who has any information that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1125 15/09/16.