Police hunt gunman after robbery at Sunderland petrol station

A gunman has robbed a petrol station.

The robbery happened at 2.36am this morning at the Shell garage in The Broadway, in Grindon.

The offender went in and pointed what is believed to be a handgun at a member of staff and demanded the contents of the till.

He made off with cash.

The member of staff was not injured but was left shaken.

The offender is described as male wearing a grey flat cap and beige jumper with black sleeves.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 64 050417 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.