Police hunt group of teens after man is robbed and injured in Hartlepool shopping centre

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed in a Hartlepool shopping centre.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked by a group of male and female teenagers near to Halifax bank in the open-air section of the first floor of the Middleton Grange shopping centre, at about 2pm yesterday.

The victim was left with cuts to his face and two black eyes, and the teens made off after stealing cash.

Police would like to speak to a Good Samaritan who attempted to stop the teens from attacking the victim, but is also believed to have been injured, and would urge him to contact officers on 101.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jodi Prosser-Mallon of Hartlepool Police on 101.