Police hunt driver after two-car crash in Seaham

Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash in Seaham this evening.
The collision is believed to have taken place around 5pm on a roundabout on the B1287, near to The Graham Way.
Eyewitnesses report seeing two cars involved, with one said to have ended up in a ditch.
Police were called to the scene and officers posted on Twitter that they are looking to trace the occupants of an Audi involved in the incident.
Durham RPU tweeted: "Audi driven dangerously in Seaham caused a crash that could have been much worse.
"Occupants are now wanted and caught on camera."
Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland and Durham Road Policing unit on 101.