Police hunt driver after two-car crash in Seaham

Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash in Seaham this evening.

The collision is believed to have taken place around 5pm on a roundabout on the B1287, near to The Graham Way.

Eyewitnesses report seeing two cars involved, with one said to have ended up in a ditch.

Police were called to the scene and officers posted on Twitter that they are looking to trace the occupants of an Audi involved in the incident.

Durham RPU‏ tweeted: "Audi driven dangerously in Seaham caused a crash that could have been much worse.

"Occupants are now wanted and caught on camera."

The scene of the crash in Seaham. Pic By Durham RPU.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland and Durham Road Policing unit on 101.