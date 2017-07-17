Police hunt driver after car overturns in Sunderland

Police are hunting a driver who fled the scene after an accident in which a car flipped over in Sunderland.

At around 5.50am this morning police received a report of a one vehicle accident in which where a car had flipped onto its roof in The Cedars in Ashbrooke.

Emergency services attended but the male driver had left the scene and abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road.

The vehicle has been removed from the area and the road is no longer blocked.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 133 17/07/17.