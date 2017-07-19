Police evacuate Marks and Spencer store after reports of suspicious package

Police evacuated a Marks and Spencer store following reports of a suspicious package.

At around 11am this morning police received a call to say that the Marks and Spencer in the Kingston Park Centre in Newcastle had been evacuated after they found an unattended bag.

Officers attended to carry out an assessment and quickly found that the bag in question was a school bag that had been left in the store.

Staff have returned to the store and police want to reassure the people in the area that there was never any risk to the public.

Police say they would always encourage the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour by calling the non-emergency 101.