Police confirm discovery of body on beach

Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found on a beach.

The grim find was made on Grants Houses Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from Durham Police are treating the man’s death as “unexplained” at this stage.

He has not yet been identified.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called to Grants Houses Beach, Horden just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 3 following the discovery of a man’s body.

“Enquiries are continuing to identify him and police are currently treating his death as unexplained.”