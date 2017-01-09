Police call on public's help to find missing man

Police are appealing to the public for help as concern mounts for missing Sunderland man.

Gary Dent has not been seen since he was last spotted in Avenue Terrace in Sunderland at 9.30am on January 5.

Concern was raised for the 57-year-old after he failed to return home that night.

Gary is described as white, 6ft 2ins, very short with balding grey hair, stubbled beard, medium build.

He was wearing a red and black panelled "Cotton Traders" fleece, dark trousers and carrying a cream calico fabric bag.



Gary, or anyone who knows where he is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1009 050117.

