Police arrest 18 in dawn raids over Sunderland shooting and arson attacks

Police have arrested 18 people in a series of early morning raids across Sunderland.

The operation targeted organised criminal groups suspected to be involved in a series of Arson attacks, supplying class A drugs and the shooting of a window at Craighshaw Square in Hylton Castle in September 2016.

No-one was injured in the shooting however considerable damage was caused to windows at the property.

Police have so far arrested 21 people in connection with that incident.

This morning police carried out warrants at 12 addresses across the city that has seen 18 people arrested.

Those arrested - 17 men and one woman - are currently in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Ged Noble, Southern Area Commander, said: "Whenever firearms are used illegally in our force area Northumbria Police will be relentless in our pursuit of those responsible and those believed to have assisted them in any way.

"We will make sure that all activities of these organised criminal groups are disrupted, they are prosecuted for their criminality and that their networks are dismantled.

"These crimes have understandably caused significant concern to local residents, which is why we have gone to such lengths in mounting this large scale operation to target those responsible.

"I apologise if our activities this morning have caused disruption to those going about their daily business but I hope local residents appreciate the reasons for this and I thank our communities for their continued support."

Anyone who has any information about the activity of the organised crime groups involved should contact police on 101 quoting log 64 14/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonumously on 0800 555 111.