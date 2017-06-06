Police appealing for help to find missing man

Police are appealing for help to find a man who went missing this morning.

Chester-le-Street Police are trying to locate 61-year-old John Vaughan who has gone missing from Kimblesworth at 8am today.

A spokesman said: "We have concerns for Mr Vaughan’s welfare and would ask anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact Durham Police control room on 101."

Mr Vaughan is described as wearing a waist length dark grey jacket, blue jeans and dark footwear.

His beard is shorter than shown in the phototgraph which has been provided.