Police appeal to track down missing boy, 12

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Stephen Walton from Newcastle was reported missing on Thursday April 20.

It is believed he is with family members.

He is described as 4ft 10 inches tall, blonde hair, blue eyes, slim build and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit, black Nike trainers.

Inquiries are on-going to locate him and anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 874 200417.