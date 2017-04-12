Police appeal for missing South Shields man to make contact

Police are trying to find a man last seen at his home two days ago to ensure he is safe and well.

Robert Hood, from Mortimer Road in South Shields, was last seen at 8.20am on Monday by his partner at their home address.

Robert was last heard from at 2.10pm yesterday, when he sent a text message to a family member.

The 35-year-old is described as a white man, around 5ft 9in, of slim build with short, fair hair.

Police are carrying out enquiries into Robert's whereabouts to ensure he is safe and well.

Officers are appealing for Robert to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises him to call police straight away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1191 100417.