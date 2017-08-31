Police appeal for key witness to come forward in blazing car murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of a woman found in a burning car are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was discovered in a vehicle in Success Road in Shiney Row in the early hours of Tuesday August 15.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

Two men have been charged with her murder.

A man has been identified on CCTV walking past the Golden Fry fish shop in Shiney Row at around 12.14am in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15, and officers believe he could be a key witness.

From the image he appears to have a bottle in one hand and possibly a hat in the other. He is wearing a hooded top with stripes on the arms and a t-shirt with writing on, loose trousers or jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police are keen to identify and speak to the man as a key witness as he may have seen the suspects and officers may consider releasing the image to help identify him.

The man, or anyone who thinks they may know who he is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Stephen Unwin age 39 of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall age 50 of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have been charged with murder.