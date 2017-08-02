Police appeal for help to trace missing woman

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is missing from Sunderland.

Martina Zielenskav, 31, has been staying in the Washington area since July, 11 before being reported missing on July 25.

Northumbria Police said inquiries to locate her are ongoing but so far officers have been unable to trace Martina, who is originally from the Cheltenham area.

A spokesman said: "We are keen to ensure she is safe and well and are now appealing for Martina to get in touch with officers in Sunderland."

She is described as being white, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with brown eyes and her hair has now been dyed red and cut into a bob style.

Martina, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting HRN reference M005245/17.