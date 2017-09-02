Police appeal for help to trace missing South Tyneside man

Have your say

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man who is missing from South Shields.

George McKay, 64, was last seen at around 8.30 yesterday morning in Beach Road, close to his home in Cauldwell Avenue.

Enquiries to locate him are ongoing but police and his family are both growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

George is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with grey hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark polo t-shirt, a navy blue bomber jacket and pale brown shoes.

He is known to frequent a number of areas across the region including Sunderland city centre, Newcastle and the Jesmond area.

George, or anyone who sees him, is asked to contact police on 101 or 999 quoting log 87 02/09/17.