Police appeal for help to trace missing David

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man.

David Henderson, 45, was reported missing yesterday evening after last being seen at his home address in Hamsterley Crescent, Wrekenton, near Washington, on Sunday, August 27.

Enquiries to locate David are ongoing but police are now appealing for help from the public.

David is described as white, of stocky build, around 5ft8in tall and with short dark hair. He was last wearing a royal blue Parker coat, navy tracksuit pants and beige Adidas trainers.

David, or anyone who knows his whereabouts or who may have seen him, should call police on 101 quoting log 891 31/08/17.