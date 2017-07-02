Police appeal for help to find missing Sunderland man

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing 61-year-old man from Sunderland.

Robert Cummings, from Wayside in Sunderland, was reported missing last night, Saturday, July 1, after his family had not heard from him.

He is described as 5ft 9 inches tall, heavy build with grey short receding hair and a couple of days beard growth.

He speaks with a Sunderland accent. It's not known exactly what clothes he is wearing, but he usually wears jeans and a shirt or jumper. He usually wears a watch on his left wrist.

It's thought he could be in his vehicle a - black Jaguar S-type sports car, registration BL06 SCZ.

The vehicle was in the Greater Manchester area on Saturday, July 1, afternoon however it's believed it may now be travelling to Scotland.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to locate Robert and are asking anyone who has seen him or his vehicle to get in contact with Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference: 1405 010717.