Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Washington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Washington.

The incident happened around 11.45pm on Saturday, October 21, near to The Galleries Shopping Centre, when a man approached a 30-year-old woman from behind put his hand over her mouth and tried to kiss her.

After being confronted the man then made off.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to trace to the attacker – who it is believed will have a lip injury as a result of the confrontation with the victim.

He is described as white, late teens and wearing a black coat.

Extra officers are in the area both to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance.

Detective Sergeant Iain Saville said: “As a result of the confrontation we believe the offender will have a lip injury and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information around this as well as anyone who was in the area around the time of the offence on Saturday night.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1338 211017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.