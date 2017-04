A 66-year-old driver died after an accident in Washington.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at about 5.30am yesterday on Blue House Lane.

Northumbria Police say the collision happened near the Parsons Road junction, Usworth, Washington and involved a yellow Seat Ibiza.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 270 290417.