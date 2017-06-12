Police appeal after a number of deer are killed and dismembered at North East beauty spot

Police have launched an appeal after a number of deer were killed and dismembered at a North East beauty spot.

The gruesome discovery was made on the Coast to Coast cycle route in Weardale.

Officers were alerted to six bin bags that had been dumped in Whitehall picnic area and car park on Waskerley Way, on June 2.

Inside the bags were the butchered remains of six deer.

Two further incidents have been reported in the East Hedleyhope area over the last few weeks, where deer have been killed and left to rot – the first was shot on farmland and a second was killed by dogs.

Inspector Keith Wardle, from Consett Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “These remains were very disturbing for the people who discovered them and we’re working hard to identify those responsible.

“We’re urging anyone who knows anything about the incidents, or saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area to come forward.”

Anyone with any information can call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 134 of June 2, or 176 of April 27.