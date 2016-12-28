Plans to demolish historic South Tyneside fire-ravaged building

An eyesore 19th century South Tyneside building which was damaged by fire is set for demolition - if plans get the go-ahead.

An application has been made to South Tyneside Council to knock down the old ambulance hall which adjoins the Crown Bingo building in Hudson Street, Tyne Dock, South Shields.

The building was boarded up and unused ever since. Planning application

If the application is approved the land will be cleared and turned into additional car parking for bingo customers.

In August 2010 a fire ripped through the bingo hall and its outbuildings.

While the bingo was soon back up and running the adjoining premisses have deteriorated further.

A large hole can now be seen in the ambulance hall’s rood.

The application, which has been submitted by C.Thompson and Sons Groundworks, stated: “Around 10 years ago there was a fire which tore through the internal structure damaging the roof and making the building open to the elements.

“This resulted in the building being deemed unsafe.

“It was boarded up and has been unused ever since.”

It adds: “Over time, and without the appropriate weather proofing, the building has worsened and as a result the south facing pebble affect wall has developed a major belly in its centre of approximately 300mm.

“This has raised huge safety concerns.”

The building was formerly a British Rail school which was built in the 1800s to provide education for the children of the workers living in the station cottages nearby, as well as the children of dock workers.

It then became an ambulance hall before re-opening as a cinema.

It then becme a dance hall, and, from 1961 onwards, a bingo hall.

Comments can be made on the plans until January 9 by searching for application ‘ST/1212/16/DEM’ on www.southtyneside.gov.uk.

A decision on the building’s fate will then be made at a future planning meeting.