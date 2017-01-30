Plans to create 14 homes on old social club land

The site of a former social club in Heburn may soon be transformed into 14 new homes.

Hebburn Colliery Social Club – formally High Lane club – was bulldozed last year despite pleas from locals for it to remain open.

The club went into liquidation in 2014 and was taken over by Orbis Management, before finally closing in 2015.

Now Cheviot Housing Association has submitted a planning application to South Tyneside Council to create the new homes on the site - off High Lane Row.

Ten of the homes would be two-bedroomed and four of them would have three bedrooms.

They will be created from a mix of brickwork and render with concrete roof tiles.

Each home would have access to either one or two car parking spaces – with an overall provision for 26 spaces.

The planning application states: “Cheviot Housing Association own and manage over 14,000 properties across a range of property type and tenure.

“The group has been providing quality homes for almost 50 years in all areas of the North East from Teeside to Tweedmouth.

“The development at Witton Road in Hebburn offers an opportunity to build on this portfolio and provide further high quality accommodation for the residents of South Tyneside.

“The site has most recently been used as a working men’s club and car park.

“With the demise in popularity of this type of facility, the club was no longer a viable financial proposition and closed down in 2015.

“It was finally demolished in 2016 leaving a brown field site ripe for re-development.”

The application also reveals how the proposals would provide jobs and customs for local businesses in the area.

It added: “As well as providing new, quality affordable housing, this development will undoubtedly provide a range of economic benefits to the area.

“The development of the site will provide construction jobs in the area and will also provide new custom for local businesses in the area.”

The original Colliery Club, located just yards from the final venue, first opened on August 1, 1907.

It closed in 1971 before being rebuilt at its last location and renamed High Lane Social Club for a time.

Comments can be made on the plans until February 14, by searching for application ‘ST/0046/17/FUL’ on the planning section of www.southtyneside.gov.uk

A final decision will be made by planning officials at a future meeting.