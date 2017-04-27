Plans to change listed Jarrow building into centre for boys with special needs

A Grade II listed building in South Tyneside may be transformed into an educational centre for male students with special needs.

An application has been submitted to South Tyneside Council to convert St Bede’s Chambers, in Albert Road, Jarrow, into place of learning for boys aged 11 to 16 who have social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The site was previously used as a call centre. Prior to that it was a Co-op administration centre and has also served as a Catholic parish centre

The application, which has been submitted by a private company, states: “Planning permission is sought to convert the existing building from office use into an educational centre for male pupils aged 11-16 years who have been identified as having social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

“It is noted that the refurbishment of St Bede’s Chambers will allow for a significant improvement in the provision for SEMH children in the local area and expand the existing provision for support to KS4 pupils.”

If given the go-ahead, secondary schools across the borough will be able to purchase part time places for those students who need more practical curriculum alongside the high degree of support which a special school can offer.

The proposed layout changes will allow for the delivery of vocational courses in carpentry, brickwork and decorating, plumbing and catering. It will also include classrooms for mainstream subjects and specialist spaces for media and music.

Comments can be made on the plans until May 15, by searching for ST/0196/17/FUL at www.southtyneside.gov.uk.