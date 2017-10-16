Plans for New Wear Crossing's city centre link road to go before councillors

Plans for the road which will link Sunderland's New Wear Crossing to the city centre and port will go before councillors next week.

Sunderland City Council’s planning application for the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor Phase 3 (SSTC 3) was lodged earlier this year.

It is the next stage in providing a continuous dual carriageway between the A19, the city centre and the Port of Sunderland. The route is also intended to open up more development sites and opportunities on the Wear's south bank.

Subject to all the necessary permissions, it would run from the southern bridgehead of the New Wear Crossing through Pallion, Deptford and link into St Mary's Boulevard next to the Vaux site and is designed to create a new gateway to the city centre, reducing congestion and opening up more land along the riverside for regeneration.

The city council’s Planning and Highways Committee, which meets from 5.30pm on Tuesday, is being recommended to approve the plans, subject to conditions.

The planned route starts from the approach to the New Wear Crossing in the est, taking traffic from there around the Pallion Shipyard site and under the end span of the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

An artist's impression of the new road passing under Queen Alexandra Bridge

It follows the line of the existing Deptford Terrace alongside the Ropery before heading across Simpson Street to junctions with Beach Street and Trimdon Street West.

Eastwards from there the new dual-carriageway would overlay the existing Trimdon Street to modified roundabouts at Hylton Road and St Mary’s Boulevard.

The planning report runs to more than 50 pages.

It outlines how 'the proposed development has been given consideration in terms of the impacts upon art, community facilities, drainage, ground conditions, health and safety, highway safety, landscape and open space. These impacts have found to be acceptable.'

Subject to all the necessary permissions being received, construction works could begin in early 2019.

The application meeting is being held in Committee Room Number Two at Sunderland Civic Centre.

More background about the SSTC is at: http://www.sunderland.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=10384