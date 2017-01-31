Plans for new homes near city centre get go-ahead

New homes are set to be built on the edge of Durham city centre after planning permission was graned.

County Durham Housing Group had applied to build a new housing development at Folly Terrace, in Pity Me.

It has now won the approval of planners, meaning building works are expected to start this spring.

The scheme will see six two-bedroom and two three-bedroom affordable homes built.

The properties will be available for affordable rent, with the group aiming to develop homes across the country.

Work has now begun to appoint a building contractor for the scheme.

Should everything go to plan, it is hoped that the homes will be completed by early next year.

Kate Abson, senior manager for regeneration and commercial activities at County Durham Housing Group, said the award of the planning permission was “fantastic news”.

She said: “Permission to build affordable homes for rent in this particular location, which is so close to Durham city centre, is fantastic news.

“This is one of many new build projects we have in development at the moment as we aim to provide homes for a range of household needs.”

County Durham Housing Group was recently awarded an allocation of £6.7million from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA).

That will allow them to build 195 homes across Durham by 2021.

Those 195 homes are in addition to the scheme at Pity Me.

For more information on the group’s work, visit www.countydurhamhousinggroup.co.uk