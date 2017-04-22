Plans for ‘1,300-job’ Wear Point development in Sunderland set to be rejected

Council bosses are set to reject plans for an industrial site that developers say could create more than 1,300 jobs.

Property developer Town End Farm Partnership (“TEFP”) submitted a mixed use planning application for its Wear Point 55 development on land it owns to the north of Nissan in October.

Peter Razaq

The hybrid application featured a major manufacturing and commercial development and included the development of two new factories for Tier 1 suppliers to Nissan and a commercial hub including retail and leisure use as part of the new International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP).

But a Sunderland City Council planning committee meeting on Tuesday will be recommended to reject the application - which developers have described as a ‘huge disappointment’.

Officers say the proposed development is ‘premature and conflicts with adopted Unitary Development Plan policies’; that the proposed hub location is ‘inappropriate’; the development is ‘prejudicial to highway safety’ and there is not enough information to assess the scheme’s ecological impact.

TEFP director Peter Razaq said: “Town End Farm and our consultancy team have worked tirelessly with Sunderland City Council, Highways England and other government agencies to deliver Wear Point 55. The council’s proposed recommendation to refuse the application is a huge disappointment to us.”

Proposed changes to the road layout would reduce the building room available and reduce the viability of the site: “We will consult with our legal team and hope to find a resolution in a way that we can move forward,” he said

Sean Hedley, director of scheme designer Hedley Services, said: “The council’s preferred development route has no occupiers, will come at significant cost to the public purse and no guarantee that it will happen in good time.

“The recommendation will surely be scrutinised closely by members at next week’s planning committee and councillors attending the meeting are urged to approve this proposal to deliver much needed jobs and investment now.”

A Sunderland City Council spokesman said the application would be treated in the same was as any other.

He said: “Sunderland and South Tyneside councils are pressing ahead with their work on a preferred site for the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) – a joint venture between the councils.

“The IAMP project has been pledged £42millioon from the Government and designated a ‘nationally significant infrastructure project’.

“It is designed to attract more than 5,000 jobs and bring in more than £300m of private sector investment over the next ten years.

“The project is about providing a world-class environment for high tech industries and advanced manufacturing businesses.

“The Wear Point 55 planning application is being considered by this committee on its merits and in accordance with national and local planning policies.”