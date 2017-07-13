Pirate beach set to pop up in Sunderland shopping centre

Children visiting Sunderland's shopping centre can dig for treasure this summer in a pop-up pirate beach.

The Bridges will see the return of its popular indoor beach from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, September 3.

And, the beach, which is located in the central square, will host a number of events throughout the summer holidays, including pirate-themed crafts and storytelling.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager at The Bridges, said: "We’re always looking for ways to enhance our visitors' shopping experience and our indoor beach is just one way of doing this.

"These events offer a well-needed break for both children and parents in between shopping and proceeds from all entries to our Treasure Island beach will go towards supporting great local causes.”

The Bridges beach will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm, on Thursday, 10am until 7pm, and Sunday, 11am until 4pm.

Entry to the beach is £1.50 and 50p of every entry will be donated to the Sunderland Rotary Club, which distributes funds among local causes.

For more information about the Bridges Beach, go to http://www.thebridges-shopping.com.