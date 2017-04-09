Picture special: Fun in the sun on North East's hottest day of year

With Easter still a week away, today brought the hottest day of the year so far.

Families flocked to beaches, parks and beauty spots as the temperature reached 20.3C in Hartlepool, and 18.3C in South Shields and Sunderland.

Families flocked to beaches, parks and beauty spots. Pic: Tim Richardson.

But after a sunshine-filled day and cloudless skies for most of the last weekend, the weather is set to return to more normal spring temperatures tomorrow.

The North East will see a 10C drop tomorrow, with temperatures settled at around 10-11C all week.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said: "From Monday onwards it's really all-change.

"Temperatures will return to normal for this time of year but because we have been spoiled with such good weather it will be a lot more noticeable and feel cooler."

She said it is too early to give an accurate forecast for the Easter weekend, but the weather is not expected to reach the sunny highs of this weekend.

