Photos show flames of field fire as residents raise concerns over blazes

Residents have called for action after their village was hit by a blaze for the third time in a week.

The cornfield off Downhill Lane, between West Boldon and Town End Farm in Sunderland, at around 7pm yesterday.

Matt Walker shared images of the blaze and said: "This is the third fire in one week, the area has been blighted of late by fly-tipping, car-fires on the fields and countless sporadic fires.

"All the residents are wanting to raise awareness of the problems around our estate and would like to address the council on what countermeasures can be put in place.

"We fear for our homes when the fires get so close, there are so many young children in this area and as can be seen in the photos, they get dangerously close to such events."

A large amount of smoke was created by the field fire near West Boldon.

The flames could be seen from some distance.

Firefighters on the scene.