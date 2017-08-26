Pharmacist ordered to do community work after assaulting wife

A pharmacist has been ordered to do community work for assaulting his wife and business partner.

David Lydon denied any wrongdoing, but was convicted after a trial at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Holly Common, prosecuting, told the court Lydon turned to violence after a drinking session at a rugby club.

She said: “The couple had been together for 19 years. Both are pharmacists, and they have three children.

“When Lydon returned from the rugby club to the family home in West Park Road, East Boldon, it was apparent to Louise Lydon he had been drinking,

“He asked why the tea for the children was not ready. He then grabbed Mrs Lydon’s hair and twisted her arm, causing a bruise.”

She added: “The couple’s six-year-old daughter asked Lydon why he was shouting at mummy.”

Louise Lydon made a victim impact statement to the court in which she said Lydon had been abusive to her in the past, but she had not called the police.

“I have been in fear of him for years,” she said in the statement. “He gets very bad tempered when he’s been drinking, and he will start an argument with anyone, although I am usually the brunt of it.

“I have only stayed with him for so long for the sake of the children.”

She added: “I am ashamed and embarrassed it’s come to this, but I don’t want him back.”

Lydon, 38, of Langdale Way, East Boldon, was convicted of common assault on March 13.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for a dissimilar offence.

Laura Croft, defending, said: “Mr Lydon accepts there was an argument, and that it shouldn’t have happened in front of the children.

“The victim makes a number of allegations about his conduct over the years, but he is here today to be sentenced for the single incident.

“It was a one-off incident, there was no premeditation, and it was of short duration.”

She added: “There may be professional consequences for Mr Lydon from this conviction.”

Lydon was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, 80 hours of community work, and he was also ordered to pay £705 costs.

The bench made Lydon the subject of an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting Mrs Lydon, and banning him from entering West Park Road, East Boldon.

The order allows Lydon to contact his wife via a third party to enable the running of their business.